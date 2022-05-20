Sta-Fit Midtown Location Closes Due to Water Leak

ST. CLOUD -- Members of the Sta-Fit Midtown location will not be able to workout there for the next few days.

The gym inside the Midtown Square Mall is closed due to water damage from a roof leak in the building. Sta-Fit says the gym closure is at least through Sunday.

Midtown building maintenance tells WJON that as of now the roof leak has only affect the gym, and a timeline for repairs is unknown.

Sta-Fit gym members are encouraged to workout at the Sartell location while the Midtown location is closed for repairs.