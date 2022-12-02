St. Stephen Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

MORRILL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Stephen man was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County Thursday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The sheriff's office got a call about a crash near the intersection of 93rd Street and 345th Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. That's about seven miles east of Buckman in Morrill Township.

The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Heidi Kloss of Sartell was driving east on 93rd Street when she swerved to miss a dog in the road, entered the ditch, and hit a field approach.

Kloss was not hurt, but her passenger, 55-year-old Dean Gangl of St. Stephen was taken to the hospital in LIttel Falls with unknown injuries.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.