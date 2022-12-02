St. Stephen Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash
MORRILL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Stephen man was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Morrison County Thursday morning.
The sheriff's office got a call about a crash near the intersection of 93rd Street and 345th Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. That's about seven miles east of Buckman in Morrill Township.
The sheriff's office says 55-year-old Heidi Kloss of Sartell was driving east on 93rd Street when she swerved to miss a dog in the road, entered the ditch, and hit a field approach.
Kloss was not hurt, but her passenger, 55-year-old Dean Gangl of St. Stephen was taken to the hospital in LIttel Falls with unknown injuries.
