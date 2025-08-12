St. Paul Monopoly Edition Set To Unveil Iconic Landmarks
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The moment Minnesota Monopoly fans have been waiting for will soon be here. The winning landmarks and sites for the property squares on the St. Paul edition of Monopoly will be revealed on Thursday. A special ceremony will take place at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul to unveil which cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations, and businesses were selected to replace the game's iconic locations like Boardwalk, Marvin Gardens, the Reading Railroad, and St. Charles Place.
The St. Paul edition will also feature customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards. Top Trumps USA Representative Tim Barney says:
"We appreciate all those who suggested landmarks, organizations, and businesses that make St. Paul unique and truly special. And we are pleased so many of them raced in to win the opportunity for a place on the board."
When does the unveiling take place, and where can I pick up a copy?
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and other business leaders will be on hand at the ceremony. The unveiling takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed by a St. Paul Monopoly Party at Saint Paul Brewery on Friday at 6:00 p.m. The Monopoly Party is free to attend. Monopoly is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2025 and has over one billion players in 114 countries. You can pick up a copy of St. Paul Monopoly online at us.toptrumps.com/saintpaul or at the following businesses:
Can Can Wonderland
Cafe Latte
Wabasha Street Caves
Hmongtown Marketplace
Union Depot
Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation
Minnesota Wind Chill
Saint Paul Winter Carnival Store
