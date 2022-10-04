St. Paul Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Armed Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A St. Paul man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses.

According to court documents, on June 16, 2020, 23-year-old Devon Glover, and his co-defendant 21-year-old Marshawn Davison committed an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bloomington. During the course of the robbery, Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant owner. Glover then took cash from the register.

One week later, on June 23, 2020, Glover committed a second armed robbery at a liquor store in St. Paul. During the course of the robbery, Glover brandished a gun, physically assaulted an employee, and stole cash from the register.

Get our free mobile app

Davison pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced on May 24, 2022, to six years in prison.