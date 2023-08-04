St. Paul Homicide Victim from St. Cloud
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- St. Paul police say a man shot and killed in their city is from St. Cloud.
The incident happened late on Wednesday night in the 90 block of Manitoba Avenue West.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Andrew Wade of St. Cloud.
Another man was taken to the hospital.
No announcements of any arrests have been made.
