St. Joseph Woman Hurt in I-35 Crash

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

HOPE -- A St. Joseph woman was hurt in a crash on Interstate 35 late Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on southbound I-35 in Hope.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was heading south on the interstate when it slowed for a crash that was up ahead, at the same time the SUV was rear-ended by a car.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Jill Tucker of St. Joseph was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Joseph Mayne of Elk River was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, St. Joseph Woman, State Patrol
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top