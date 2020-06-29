St. Joseph Police Reminding Residents to Lock Their Car Doors

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph police are investigating several reports of car prowlers.

Police say they've had a half dozen calls in the last few days of vehicles and garages being rummaged through. In all cases, the vehicles and garages were unlocked.

Police say to remember to lock your car, remove valuables and to close your garage doors at night.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incidents or if you have seen anything suspicious is asked to call the St. Joseph Police Department.