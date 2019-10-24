St. Joseph Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Raping Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Joseph man Thursday to just over 28 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times over the last three years.

36-year-old Joseph Langner was convicted in July on two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 16-years-old and a significant relationship.

St. Joseph police met with a 14-year-old girl who had been living at a home with Langner. The girl told officers she moved into the home when she was 11-years-old and that's when the sexual assaults began.

According to the criminal complaint, Langner forced intercourse and other sex acts on the girl multiple times from early March 2015 until mid-August of last year.

Langner received just over a year of credit for time served. He'll be eligible for parole after 19 years.