St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man has pleaded guilty to having child pornography after an investigation revealed around 90 videos of sexual assault of children on his laptop.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dale Benjamin pleaded guilty to five felony counts of child pornography. Five additional counts will be dismissed at his sentencing August 29th.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation into Benjamin was based on him allowing child pornography to be downloaded from his account on a file sharing network.

The criminal complaint details videos that were found on his laptop containing graphic images of sexual acts performed on children as young as 6-12 months old and including both boys and girls.