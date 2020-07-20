St. Joseph Man Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash

ST. WENDAL -- A St. Joseph man was hurt in a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. Friday near the intersection of County Road 3 and 355th Street in St. Wendel Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Ryan Howe was heading south on County Road 3 when he cross the center line, over corrected, went into the ditch and struck a field approach.

He was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say Howe was not wearing his seat belt.