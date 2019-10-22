St. Joseph Instrument Shop Riff City To Close

ST. JOSEPH -- A musical instrument dealer in St. Joseph is closing after seven years of business.

Riff City Guitar and Music Company, located at 708 Elm Street, announced the decision and said goodbye to customers in a letter posted on its website.

In the letter, owner Joe Leach thanked customers for supporting the store but said operating it "no longer equates to a good business investment for us."

The store is a dealer for Chapman guitars, which Leach writes "helped Riff City become known to thousands of fans who may have never heard of us otherwise."

There's no official last day of business and the letter says "it will depend on how quickly the remaining stock sells out."

The letter says Riff City will continue to operate a website, Riff City Channel 2, to promote favorite brands along with music industry news.