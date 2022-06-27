St. Joseph Considering Expanding 2 Hour Parking Limit

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is considering expanding its two-hour parking limit to more of the downtown.

Right now they have a two-hour limit on one street, Minnesota Street from 2nd Avenue Northwest to 1st Street Southeast.

Tuesday night during a work session the St. Joseph City Council will begin the discussion of expanding it to include part of College Avenue and part of 1st Avenue Northwest.

Mayor Rick Schultz says some business owners have asked for the change especially since the influx of a lot of new businesses in the down recently. He says they also want to be more consistent with parking rules throughout the downtown. Schultz says they'll be talking to different department heads, including the police chief, to get their feedback on the proposal.