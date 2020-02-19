St. John’s Prep Student Advances to National Spelling Bee

COLLEGEVILLE -- A local middle school student will be competing against the top spellers in the country this spring.

St. John's Prep 7th grader Ben St. Hilaire won the Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee in Fergus Falls Tuesday.

He will now compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

St. Hilaire won the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell earlier this month.

The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee will televised on ESPN2 and ESPN beginning on May 24th through May 29th.

