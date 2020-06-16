St. John’s Prep Hosting Virtual Spelling Bee For Middle Schoolers

COLLEGEVILLE -- Think you're child has what it takes to beat Minnesota's top speller?

Saint John's Prep is hosting a virtual spelling bee Thursday for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students, for a chance to face off against St. John's Prep's Ben St. Hilaire.

St. Hilaire won the state spelling bee in February and was supposed to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Organizers says the spelling bee is designed to be a fun, lighthearted event for middle school students from any school.

All participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed.

Students interested in participating are asked to register online.