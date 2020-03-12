St. John’s Prep Doing ‘Practice Run’ for Longterm E-Learning

COLLEGEVILLE -- The staff and students at St. John's Prep in Collegeville are doing a practice e-learning day Friday.

Principal Christine Glomski says they are doing the one day trial in an effort to be prepared in the event they have to go to an online only format for an extended period of time.

Our goal for tomorrow is to be able to give it a good trial and try some new strategies online for our teachers to be able to try some things and for our students at home to see what works and what might not work, so we can work around those bugs in case we ever need to go to it for a long period of time.

Glomski says they have had e-learning days in the past, but those have been only for one day at a time.

She stresses that they have no plans right now for closing the school due to the coronavirus, but they are monitoring the situation closely and want to be prepared.