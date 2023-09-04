St. John’s Football Moves Up to #4 in the Nation
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Saint John's University moved up two spots to No. 4 in the latest national Division III football poll which was released Sunday night.
The three teams ahead of them in the poll are North Central Illinois at No. 1, Mount Union at No. 2, and Wartburg at No. 3.
Down 31-14 in the fourth quarter, No. 6 Saint John's football scored the game's final 20 points in a 34-31 overtime win over then-No. 4 Trinity (Texas) on Saturday in Collegeville.
The Johnnies travel to face No. 8 Wisconsin-Whitewater at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday in Perkins Stadium.
