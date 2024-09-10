St. John’s Football Moves Up in National Poll

The St. John's football team is ranked #12 this week in the d3football.com Division III college football poll. The Johnnies opened the season with a 49-0 win over Carthage last Saturday in Collegeville. St. John's were ranked #14 in last week's poll. North Central of Illinois is ranked #1.

Get our free mobile app

The Johnnies are the lone MIAC school ranked although Bethel did receive 58 votes in the poll. St. John's will host 5th ranked Wartburg Saturday at 1 p.m.