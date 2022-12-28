St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Returning for 6th Season With Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON NEWS) -- St. Cloud native Brevyn Spann-Ford has announced he'll be returning to the Golden Gophers football team for a sixth season next year.

Spann-Ford posted a one-minute video on Twitter with the final image saying "2023 I'll Be Back".

The St. Cloud Tech High School graduate has played in 47 games in his five seasons with the Gophers. The Tight End has made 68 receptions for 806 yards and has five touchdowns. (He has 40 catches this year for 481 yards)

Spann-Ford and his teammates are in New York City this week getting ready to play in the Pinstripe Bowl again Syracuse on Thursday. That game will be broadcast on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON with the pre-game starting at 11:00 a.m.