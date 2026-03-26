ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud teen has been named the statewide Youth of the Year.

The Minnesota Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs has announced Brook'Lynn from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota as the 2026 Minnesota State Youth of the Year.

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The award was presented Wednesday night during a celebration at Target Field for the finalists' families and Club mentors. The program is now in its 79th year. As the state winner, Brook'Lynn will now serve as an ambassador for all teens in Minnesota.

Along with the title, she is the recipient of the $20,000 "Home Team Scholarship", along with an additional $2,500 college scholarship. She now advances to the regional competition this summer.

Brook'Lynn will be at the State Capitol on Thursday for the Minnesota Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs' Day of Advocacy.