St. Cloud Yard Waste Collection Starts Monday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud will begin collecting yard waste bags on Monday.

The bags will be picked up throughout the entire city every Monday. However, there are three Mondays when they won't be picked up on Memorial Day, on July 5th, and on Labor Day.

Be sure to place your yard waste bags out no later than 6:00 a.m. Monday. Shut your bags with a knot, don't use zip ties or wire ties. Don't exceed 40 pounds. There is no limit to the number of bags you place out for collection.

Get our free mobile app