ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Wrestling team is ranked in the top 10 in the nation in the preseason Division II poll.

The Huskies are ranked as the number eight team in Division II in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll.

St. Cloud State accumulated 42 points in the rankings. Reigning national champion Nebraska-Kearney holds the number one spot with 73 points and were followed by Lander (68.5), Pitt-Johnstown (54), Tiffin (49), Grand Valley State (48), and Wisconsin-Parkside (48) in the top five.

Three Huskies come into the season ranked, with redshirt junior Joel Jesuroga, redshirt senior Bryce Dagel, and redshirt sophomore Cole Glazier placing in the top three of their weight classes.

Joel Jesuroga enters his second season with the Huskies after an outstanding inaugural campaign and is ranked No. 2 at 157 pounds.

After a breakout year a season ago, Bryce Dagel enters the season ranked No. 3 at 174 pounds.

After previously wrestling at 174 pounds, Cole Glazier moved up to 184 and comes in at No. 3 in the class.

St. Cloud State will kick off their season on October 30 with the annual Black & Red Classic. They will begin dual season with the Grand Valley State Duals on November 21 and start conference duals on December 5 against Jamestown.