St. Cloud Woman Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud woman guilty of murder to 10 1/2 years in prison.

Forty-one-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller was convicted of 2nd-degree murder back in December. She was charged with the stabbing death of 36-year-old Justin Berge last April. She gets credit for already having served nearly a year in jail.

St. Cloud Police responded to a home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North and found Berge with a stab wound and making gasping sounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the charges, Shelltrack-Miller called 911 to report she stabbed Berge after an argument. It started when she said she threw water on Berge two or three times. Berge allegedly then threw a can of pop at her.

The woman said Berge was coming toward her and she pepper-sprayed him. She said Berge then threw her to the ground and was kneeling over her. That's when the woman said she reached into her fanny pack, grabbed a knife, and reached across his body to try to nick him to get him to back off.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show police watched surveillance video that showed Berge running down the alley to escape the woman when she latches onto his back as if she was trying to grab something. As Berge is seen picking up items on the ground, Shelltrack-Miller allegedly begins kicking him and spraying him with mace.

Police say the video shows the man trying to restrain Shelltrack-Miller when she reaches into her pack and pulls something out. The charges state that's when she extends her arm in one stabbing motion toward Berge's chest.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds