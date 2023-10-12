St. Cloud Woman Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose of Her Child

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman accused of causing the fatal drug overdose of her 2-year-old child has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Jamacy Johnson pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter - culpable negligence.

St. Cloud Police were called to St. Cloud Hospital in April 2022 for a child who had suffered cardiac arrest, brain damage and was unresponsive.

Court records show Johnson and 28-year-old Malik Carter brought the toddler to the hospital the night before and told a nurse the child had eaten a Benadryl tablet. Court records show initial tests did not show any traces of Benadryl.

Johnson and Carter left the following morning saying they would return but never did.

Police used a search warrant at the couple's apartment and found two pills containing fentanyl in the desk where a child would have access to them. There was also what appeared to be drug residue on top of the desk and items commonly used to ingest fentanyl pills.

Phone records showed internet searches for child overdose articles, conversations about buying fentanyl pills, and photos and videos allegedly showing Johnson smoking something off of a piece of tin foil in the hospital bathroom.

The toddler died two days after being admitted to the hospital. An autopsy of the child showed they died of fentanyl toxicity.

Johnson will be sentenced on December 14th.

