St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Rollover in Western Minnesota

MONTEVIDEO -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash out in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 7 near Montevideo.

A car was going east on Highway 7 when the driver lost control, crossed into the westbound lane, and rolled into the ditch.

Passenger 53-year-old Cara Gare of St. Cloud was taken to Montevideo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver 39-year-old Abdirisaq Ahmed of Willmar was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.