St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Charges in Ax Attack

Stearns County Jail booking photo

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman accused of attacking multiple people with an ax has been found mentally unfit to face the charges.

Fifty-three-year-old Shelley Goff is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The findings of the mental competency exam mean the criminal case is on hold unless Goff can be restored to competency.

St. Cloud Police responded to a complaint of a woman swinging an ax at people in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South on September 11th.

A 44-year-old man working on a ladder in his yard told police that Goff tried to hit him with the ax, but he moved out of the way and she hit the ladder instead. Police say a 52-year-old woman riding by on a bicycle also reported that Goff then raised the ax and ran toward her while yelling, screaming, and threatening to hit her.

When officers arrived, Goff barricaded herself inside her home. Crisis negotiators and St. Cloud SWAT used a search warrant to arrest Goff about two hours later.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Goff is currently being held in the Stearns County Jail.

