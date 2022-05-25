St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Assault Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with felony assault after a dispute with her neighbor has been found incompetent to face the charge. A mental competency evaluation has determined that 48-year-old Jodi Behrman is not fit to aid in her own defense.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 13th Street South last September after the caller reported his wife had been struck in the head with a metal pole.

Officers met with the victim who said she had been having problems with her neighbor Jodi Behrman. The victim said Behrman had repeatedly entered their property, meddled with their vehicles, and had become increasingly aggressive when ordered off the property.

According to the criminal complaint, Behrman entered the property on September 29th and was ordered to leave. When the victim tried to physically remove Behrman, court records allege Behrman took a metal pole, and holding it like a baseball bat, swung it at the victim's head.

The victim suffered a large welt on her head from the blow.

Behrman is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a non-firearm. That charge is on indefinite hold unless Behrman can be restored to competency.

