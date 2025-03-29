St. Cloud Woman Convicted Again for Sex Trafficking

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman who is a convicted sex trafficker has again pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Pick pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution earlier this week. She was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Pick was accused of trafficking the first woman from February 2024 to April 2024 and the second woman between April 2024 and May 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating Pick after she responded to an ad for sex. Pick and another woman went to a location the undercover officer set up for a meeting and were confronted by police.

Police discovered the two victims through text messages on Pick's phone.

Court records alleged several encounters were negotiated between Pick and sex buyers where both women were hired for sex acts and Pick took part of the profits.

Pick was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 for aiding and abetting the promotion of prostitution.

