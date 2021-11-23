St. Cloud Woman Charged in Downtown Bar Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman faces a felony assault charge after allegedly smashing a glass over another woman's head Saturday.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Red Carpet Nightclub on a report of an assault.

Officers met with the victim who was bleeding from her forehead. She told police that another woman had hit her in the head with a glass and that the assault was unprovoked.

Officers then spoke with a bouncer who reported that he witnessed 23-year-old Ashley Oudomrak smash a glass over the head of the victim.

Court records show Oudomrak told officers she became very agitated when the victim stood in front of her and wouldn't let her walk by. The charges state she admitted lashing out and knocking multiple things off a bar table top but did not admit to hitting the woman.

While being escorted out of the bar, Oudomrak said she was then punched in the head by an unknown woman.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she received several stitches to repair a 1 1/2-inch cut to her forehead.

Oudomrak is charged with 3rd-degree assault - causing substantial bodily harm.

