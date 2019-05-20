St. Cloud Woman Among 10 Finalists for Princess Kay

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is one of 10 finalists for this year's Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Dairy princesses from across the state were in St. Cloud this past weekend.

Donna Honer of St. Cloud is representing Stearns County. Also among the finalists is Rachel Paskewitz of Browerville representing Todd County.

To compete to be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way each woman had to submit an application, participate in a personal interview, and deliver a speech.

The 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned in August, the day before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.