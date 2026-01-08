ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people face felony charges after an assault at a St. Cloud store on Christmas Eve.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 37-year-old DeShawna West and 39-year-old Martez Turner Sr. with aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault and aiding and abetting 3rd-degree assault. Turner is also charged with 1st-degree aggravated robbery.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Walmart store at 5:40 p.m. on December 24th. Officers met with a woman who said she was assaulted by West and Turner.

The victim said West had been on Facebook Live, threatening to beat her up. The victim told police she saw West and Turner at the store and made comments to them about wanting to fight. That's when the victim said she was pulled to the ground, punched, and stomped in the face multiple times.

Court records show officers noticed swelling and bruising to the victim's eye and a missing front tooth.

Turner is accused of taking the woman's cell phone before walking away.

West and Turner are being held in the Stearns County Jail pending their next court appearance.

