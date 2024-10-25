St. Cloud Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises $124,000

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in and St. Cloud's Walk to End Alzheimer's raised more than $124,000 this year.

A total of 441 walkers donors and sponsors came together at the Lake George Municipal Complex to support the Alzheimer's Association's research, classes, and resources for local families.

Tinamarie Simmonds was the Walk's top individual contributor by raising $6,061 in memory of he husband who died from the disease last year.

Lake Country Docks was the top company fundraising team, raising more than $2,600.

Organizers say the concert Rock 4 Alzheimer's also raised $28,000. The one-day concert was started by the sons of music legend Bobby Vee who died from Alzheimer's in 2016 and the Linn family who lost their mother to the disease in 2017.

More than seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease, including 102,000 Minnesotans.

