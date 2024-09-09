After Stellar Weekend SCSU Volleyball #7 in Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team has moved up three spots in the latest national poll.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has the Huskies ranked number 7 this week in Division II, after being ranked number 10 last week.

SCSU went out to California over the weekend and competed against four other nationally ranked teams. They came home with a 3 and 1 record including an impressive win over the defending national champion and preseason number 1 Cal State LA.

The current national rankings are:

1). Tampa

2). Wayne State (NSIC)

3). MSU Denver

4). Missouri St. Louis

5). Concordia - St. Paul (NSIC)

6). Nebraska Kearney

7T). St. Cloud State University (NSIC)

7T). Southwest Minnesota State (NSIC)

Four of the top eight teams in the country in Division II are in the NSIC.

The Huskies travel to Houghton, Michigan for the Up North Tournament on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. SCSU plays Findlay (Ohio) at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Then on Saturday, the Huskies play Northern Michigan and host Michigan Tech with first serves for the matches scheduled for 9 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. respectively.

