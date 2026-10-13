ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A candidate forum focused on veterans' issues is scheduled.

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The forum is being co-hosted by the American Legion Post 76 in St. Cloud and the VFW Post 428 in St. Cloud.

It is Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 428 on 18th Avenue North in St. Cloud. The candidates running for Senate in District 14 and for House in Districts 14A and 14B have been invited to participate.

They'll focus on veterans' issues like healthcare, benefits, transition, and supportive services.

For more information, contact American Legion Post 76 Commander Dave Kleis at davekleis@charter.net.