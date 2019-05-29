St. Cloud VA Wind Turbine to Be Demolished in July

ST. CLOUD -- The wind turbine on the St. Cloud VA campus will be coming down later this summer.

VA Spokesman Barry Venable says demolition will take place July 15th through the 24th and cost over $326,000 to remove.

Last year, the St. Cloud VA commissioned a study to look at whether the turbine could be repaired or destroyed. In the end, the cost of trying to fix the turbine outweighed its potential energy savings.

Venable says they hired a contractor for the removal, who will recycle or reuse most of the turbine components.

The turbine was built in 2011 and never produced any energy for the VA.