St. Cloud VA Holding Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Walk

ST. CLOUD -- In order to bring awareness to issue of suicide among our nation's veterans, and show people how they can help, the VA is holding a walk Saturday.

The VA is holding the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk so everyone can be made aware of how they can make a difference. Part of the walk is to let people know of the tools available for family, friends and community members in saving the life of a veteran contemplating suicide.

The event is free and open to the public, no registration is required. The walk is from 9:00 a.m. to noon at building 92 on their campus at 4801 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud.