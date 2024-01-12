St. Cloud To Host ‘Snowshoeing For Beginners’ Event Monday

Ever wanted to check out snowshoeing but didn't know where to begin? Well, St. Cloud Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Fitzharris Ski, Bike and Outdoor to provide anyone interested in learning a chance to try it for free at Riverside Park on Monday (January 15th)!

Experience the magic of winter with our FREE intergenerational program partnership with St. Cloud Park & Recreation & Whitney Senior Center! Discover the fundamentals of snowshoeing with expert guidance from Fitzharris Ski, Bike & Outdoor instructors, then set off to explore the park and fine-tune your technique! After your snowy adventure, warm up with a cozy cup of hot chocolate by the fireplace in the shelter! Pre-registration is required; maximum 20 participants. All youth under age 16 are required to be supervised by a registered guardian(s). Snowshoes will be available for use to participants at no additional cost.

In addition to the event on Monday , which runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., a second session is also available on Saturday, February 3rd.

St Cloud Parks And Recreation St Cloud Parks And Recreation loading...

St. Cloud Parks and Recreation is also hosting Sledding/Skiing/Snowshoeing Sundays at Riverside Park. No registration is required for these events and snowshoes are available for checking out free of charge while supplies last. A valid driver's license is required for checkout.

It took a while but it seems like Mother Nature is ready to provide central Minnesota with a proper winter, giving us opportunities like this!

Riverside Park is located at 1773 Killian Blvd in St. Cloud.