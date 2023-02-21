St. Cloud Teen Hurt in Crash in Cass County

St. Cloud Teen Hurt in Crash in Cass County

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud teen was hurt in a crash in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 64 north of Motley.

Troopers say 17-year-old Maggie Cynor of St. Cloud was heading south when she lost control of her vehicle and it went into the ditch striking a tree. She was taken to Lakewood Health in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Her passenger, 18-year-old Tyler Ford of Bemidji, was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota

The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON