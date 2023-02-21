St. Cloud Teen Hurt in Crash in Cass County
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud teen was hurt in a crash in Cass County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. Monday on Highway 64 north of Motley.
Troopers say 17-year-old Maggie Cynor of St. Cloud was heading south when she lost control of her vehicle and it went into the ditch striking a tree. She was taken to Lakewood Health in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Her passenger, 18-year-old Tyler Ford of Bemidji, was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota Fighter Jets Shoot Down Flying Object
- Gas Prices Fall for Second Straight Week
- Housing Project Moving Foward in Sauk Rapids
- Federal Funding for 5 St. Cloud Organizations
- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud
Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota
The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.