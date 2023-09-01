Grant Program Sprucing Up Downtown St. Cloud Storefronts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- During its meeting on Tuesday, the St. Cloud Economic Development Authority will get an update on the Downtown Exterior Improvement Program.

Since the program started a year ago the EDA has awarded 10 projects, one of those projects has since withdrawn.

Projects include Billig Opticians, Dolsie's, Waldo's Pizza, Spice of Life Tea Shop, Wimmer Opticians, St. Cloud Area Golden Gloves, Royalty Properties, the 300 building on East St. Germain, and the Foley Mansion.

The St. Cloud EDA allocated up to $100,000 from the EDA fund balance to stimulate external, visible investments in downtown properties. The awarded grants total $57,640 so far and have leveraged over $375,000 in private downtown investment.

Five of the projects are complete with the others in the early stages of construction.

The St. Cloud EDA will consider two more grant requests at its meeting on Tuesday, MinuteMan Press is asking for $10,000 for landscape improvements, and the US Bank Building is asking for $7,575 for lighting improvements.

The Downtown Exterior Improvement Program is a separate grant program from the much larger Mainstreet Grants the EDA also awarded earlier.

