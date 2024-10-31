SCSU Boasts National Power Volleyball Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University women's volleyball team has consistently been one of the top Division II programs in the country and this season is arguably their best yet.

The team is ranked #3 in the nation, matching their highest ranking back in 1996. They have a 19-2 record and have won 15 straight matches, including eight wins over nationally ranked opponents.

AVCA Division II National Rankings (10/28):

#1). MSU Denver (19-1)

#2). Ferris State (22-0)

#3) . St. Cloud State (19-2)

#4). Cal Poly Pomona (18-1)

#5). Nebraska-Kearney (22-1)

Head Coach Chad Braegelmann says he's built the program focusing on local talent.

The goal is to put out a competitive program and be great on the volleyball court, but we also want to recruit these young women so their friends and family can come watch and support them. Kenzie is from Iowa but we've got a bunch of matches within three or four hours of her house. Wayne State, Sioux Falls, Mankato, Augustana, and Southwest are all fairly close. Everybody we've recruited has been from Minnesota or a neighboring state.

One of their top players is fifth-year outside hitter Kenzie Foley. She has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference offensive player of the week six times this year and 13 times in her career. She's also been named the national Division II player of the week three times in her career. She says while she has had a lot of success playing for SCSU, she still wants to accomplish more.

In the recruiting process, Chad told me to write down some goals, some of the awards I've gotten were not on there. A big one coming into this season that's obviously not checked off yet is winning the national championship.

The Huskies are 13-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, their best conference start in program history.

The Huskies host the University of Mary on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Minot State on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

They do have a match-up with Concordia-St. Paul looming on November 9th in St. Paul. Concordia is 11-1 in the conference with their only conference loss in St. Cloud earlier this season.

NSIC Conference Standings:

St. Cloud State 13-0 and 19-2

Concordia-St. Paul 11-1 and 16-4

Wayne State 11-2 and 19-4

Southwest Minnesota State 9-3 and 18-3

Northern State 7-5 and 15-5

Winona State 7-5 and 14-9

Sioux Falls 7-5 and 12-8

Remaining SCSU Schedule:

11/1 - host UMary

11/2 - host Minot State

11/8 - at Mankato

11/9 - at Concordia

11/15 - host Winona State

