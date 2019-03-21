St. Cloud State University Selects New Provost

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has selected a permanent provost.

St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker has chosen Dan Gregory as the institution's next provost. A provost works as a chief academic officer and is responsible for the school's academic and budgetary affairs.

Gregory has been the Interim Provost since 2016. He was previously the Dean of the College of Science and Engineering.

Wacker says Gregory is a good fit for the position.

“I have been working closely with Dr. Dan Gregory over these past 8 months and experience him, to be honest, trustworthy and someone who has unwavering personal integrity. He is smart, strategic, and thoughtful. I have been impressed with his ability to listen closely, to thoroughly analyze questions and to communicate clearly. He is hard working and holds himself to high standards of accountability and responsibility.”

Gregory has his doctorate degree in physical organic chemistry from Iowa State University. He first started at SCSU in 1999 as an assistant professor in the chemistry department.