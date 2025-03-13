St. Cloud State University Awarded Job Skills Training Grant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is getting a state grant to help a central Minnesota company expand current in-house training programs.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding SCSU's Professional and Continuing Education Department $327,000 to work with specialty contractor Veit out of Rogers, Minnesota.

The grant will allow Veit to develop a streamlined, customized training program to remain competitive in the job market.

Veit is a leading specialty contractor with several specialties including earthwork, demolition, marine, disposal services, and more.

PACE partners with businesses to offer professional development, customized training, and conference hosting.

