St. Cloud State Renames School of Health and Human Services

ST. CLOUD -- An existing higher education institution in St. Cloud is changing its name.

St. Cloud State University has announced that their School of Health and Human Services is now the College of Health and Wellness Professions.

The university says the updated name more accurately reflects the school’s mission to prepare students to be leaders who promote health and wellness in their community.

The College of Health and Wellness Professions has five departments and offers four programs, 12 undergraduate degrees, 11 graduate degree programs, and one doctoral degree.

The school was originally formed back in 2011 and brought together the various health and wellness programs across the St. Cloud State campus.

