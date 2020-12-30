St. Cloud State Launching Third Doctoral Program

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota — St. Cloud State University is launching a new doctoral degree program next fall.

SCSU will offer a Doctor of Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis, a program designed to train students to become clinicians and clinic managers.

The university says the program will equip graduates with research-based practices in Applied Behavior Analysis, while also focusing on licensure law and day-to-day operations of clinic ownership or management.

The Doctor of Psychology in Applied Behavior Analysis program will be SCSU’s third doctoral program. The university currently offers two Doctor of Education degrees – one in Higher Education Leadership and another in Educational Leadership and Administration.

Earlier this month, SCSU announced a plan to collaborate with the University of Minnesota School of Nursing next fall on a new Doctor of Nursing degree focused on training nurse practitioners for rural clinics throughout central Minnesota.