ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson will deliver his first State of the City address.

The event is on Tuesday at City Hall.

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The format will feature informal networking opportunities before the keynote address, giving attendees a chance to meet city staff, community partners, and fellow residents.

The networking will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mayor Anderson's remarks will be from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend. A livestream will also be available on the GovTV 181 station.