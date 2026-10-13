ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University and CentraCare are partnering to develop the next generation of healthcare leaders through a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare System Leadership.

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The collaboration brings together St. Cloud State's business and academic experience with CentraCare's healthcare expertise.

The 33-credit graduate program combines business fundamentals and specialized healthcare coursework. It is designed for working professionals with healthcare experience or related backgrounds. The program will equip students with classes in healthcare finance, information systems, operations, policy, leadership, and strategy.

The program will be delivered in a flexible format combining online learning, hybrid instruction, and in-person seminars. The first cohort will begin in the spring semester of 2027, with classes starting in January. A second cohort is planned for fall 2027, based on enrollment demand.