Two Shot In St. Cloud Early Sunday Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two young men were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning.

St. Cloud police were called to a home in the 2500 block of 42nd Avenue South just after 2:00 a.m..

Officers found an 18-year-old man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his chest. They also stopped two vehicles from leaving the scene and in one of those vehicles was a second victim a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victim are from St. Cloud.

The 18-year-old is in St. Cloud Hospital in serious condition. The 19-year-old was treated and released.

Police took a 17-year-old boy into custody for possession of a gun without a serial number, carrying a gun without a permit, and giving a false name to police.

The case is still under investigation.

