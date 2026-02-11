ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Older residents have a chance to learn firsthand about the work that our local police department does on a regular basis.

Whitney Senior Center and the St. Cloud Police Department have teamed up to offer a nine-session class to gain a better understanding of police training, procedures, and insights.

Topics that will be covered include: crime scene, mental health response, officer-involved shootings, defensive tactics, ethics & internal affairs, and criminal law.

The classes are on Mondays from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in person at the St. Cloud Police Department. The class runs for nine weeks from March 23rd through May 18th, and attendees should plan to attend all sessions. The Senior Citizens Police Academy is free. The class has a maximum of 30 people.