ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big State Senate race shaping up for the St. Cloud area next year. Republican State Representative Bernie Perryman, who has represented House District 14A since 2022, has announced she plans to challenge Democrat Aric Putnam in the Senate District 14 race.

Putnam has held that seat since 2020.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says this will be a top-five race in Minnesota next year.

Democrats control the Senate by one seat. There's going to be five or six seats in play in the Minnesota Senate that will decide control; this is one of those seats. This will be easily a million-dollar race.

With Perryman not running for re-election for her House seat, we'll have races for open seats in both House District 14A and 14B.

Now you know you are also going to have two open House seats in St. Cloud, because Representative Dan Wolgamott has said he'll run for State Auditor, and now with Perryman moving on, you'll have a House seat on that side of the district as well.

Perryman has confirmed to WJON News that she is planning to enter the race for Senate District 14, but she says that her commitment now, through May, is on her work in the House.

Olson says the key to watch is who gets recruited to run in each of those seats.

Additionally, Republican Jeff Howe has also announced he's not seeking re-election in Senate District 13, and Representative 13A Republican Lisa Demuth is running for Minnesota Governor, creating open seats in both of those races as well.