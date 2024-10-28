St. Cloud Schools Set to Occupy McKinley Expansion Next Week

St. Cloud School District 742 has been working on an addition to McKinley School which includes 4 classrooms, small group areas and restrooms. This improvement includes a dedicated entrance for their middle level students. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Putnam says they will take occupancy of the building next week. She's expecting the furniture to arrive around the same time. Putnam believes they will be able to have students and staff in the new space by the end of next week.

The new McKinley facility will be used by middle level alternative program students. Putnam says when middle level students moved into the McKinley space there really wasn't enough space for them so this will allow them that space. She says the new space will also be used for students needing home bound tutoring. Putnam explains for a variety of reasons some of their students need to be home to learn but the School District still provides tutoring daily or weekly. This will allow for these students to come to McKinley instead of staff meeting them at a different site. Putnam says the restrooms were completed prior to the beginning of the school year.

Seven candidates are running for 4 seats for District 742 school board. Putnam says school board members need to be thoughtful, engaged, and critically supportive. She says board members need to understand education, policies and love all kids. Putnam indicates board members don't operate the school district but they do set policy, hire and fire and supervise the Superintendent.

