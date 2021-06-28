St. Cloud Schools Offering a 2nd Summer Session [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School District 742 is offering a 2nd summer school session due to increased demand. The 2nd session will begin after the 4th of July holiday weekend next week. The first summer session ends this week. St. Cloud School District 742 Assistant Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON today. She says many high school students are looking to make up credits lost over the past couple of school years due in part to the pandemic. Putnam says the district is offering a kindergarten experience in August that is free of charge and the school district will be offering transportation to. She they are also offering a "Step Up" academy for 1st graders and their families since there are soon to be 1st graders who haven't had in-person learning yet due to the pandemic. She says they want to make sure these students and families are comfortable and confident heading into the next school year.

Putnam says they are expecting a "normal" school year starting this fall. She says they've had discussions about offering a distance learning option for students this fall but decided against it at this time. Putnam says distance learning will be used during wintry weather days but if there is a point where they will decide to go with a "typical snow day" for students and staff if they exceed 5 snow days during the school year.

Apollo and Tech have combined in some sports in past school years including hockey and golf. Putnam says next school year the district will combine some additional sports which include boys and girls tennis, girls basketball, baseball and softball.

I am joined by a representative from school district 742 the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

